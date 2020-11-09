Floodwater remains in Hialeah hours after Eta soaks South Florida

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Floodwater in Hialeah has not receded hours after Tropical Storm Eta soaked the South Florida area.

7News cameras captured vehicles wading through the standing water in the area of West 80th Street and 29th Lane, Monday afternoon.

The wake from the vehicles driving through the standing water has pushed the water closer to the homes of residents in the area.

Daniel Hernandez, a resident, said he has not seen this much water in the area.

“Maybe once before but never, like, all of it,” he said. “I’ve driven down this place. It’s gotten flooded a couple of times, but I was driving down 28th, and the canals are overflowing into the street. It’s getting ridiculous.”

7Skyforce HD captured a man riding on his personal watercraft in the standing water, but it’s unclear if he was riding on a road or a parking lot due to the amount of standing water.

Meanwhile, one man parked his car on the sidewalk to avoid driving through floodwater and walked to a convenience store a few blocks away, and a woman driving a Honda parked on the same sidewalk to walk to her business.

A Hialeah Police officer blocked off a road in the neighborhood to prevent motorists from traveling down the flooded street.

Motorists are urged not to drive their vehicle through standing water, as the vehicle may stall out.

