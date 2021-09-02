FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the U.S. East Coast struggles to deal with the destructive remnants of Hurricane Ida, some flights out of South Florida airports are being impacted.

On Thursday afternoon, FLL reported seven delayed flights and 10 cancelations for flights heading to the New York and Newark areas.

Sixteen arrival flights have also been delayed.

7News spoke with a woman whose flight to New York was canceled on Wednesday. She said the flooding is not something the state is used to seeing.

Miami International Airport is dealing with the same situation.

Officials reported nine departure delays and three cancelations.

Seven arrival flights have been delayed at MIA.

