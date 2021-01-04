Flights back to normal at FLL, MIA after delay due to COVID incident at Jacksonville FAA office

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A COVID incident at the Jacksonville airport caused delays for some flights at other airports in the state, including those in South Florida.

According to officials, the Jacksonville FAA Air Traffic Control Center had to be evacuated and was temporarily closed due to a COVID incident. That center was deep cleaned and sanitized before reopening around 6:15 p.m.

⚠️ Travel Advisory (01/04/21) ⚠️ We’re currently experiencing delays due to the temporary closure of the Jacksonville FAA Air Traffic Control Center. For the latest updates on your flight, please contact your airline. pic.twitter.com/A2P90v323I — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 4, 2021

However, that closure had a ripple effect that led to a ground stop of some flights at airports across the state, including Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.