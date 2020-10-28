FIU president condemns student’s racist video posted on social media

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University’s president has released a video message confirming the woman who posted a racist video on social media is a student at the university while also condemning the vile video.

The student in question posted a video to Twitter on Saturday with her dancing suggestively and using a racial slur.

Soon after, school officials were alerted to the video thanks to social media users.

“I want to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the racist video that was recently posted on social media,” FIU President Mark Rosenberg said. “The message of the video runs counter to the values that brings us together as a community and do not reflect the views of our university. My expectation is that the student will reflect on her message, that the student will come to understand that the hate and ignorance expressed in the message undermine all that ought to bring us together.”

The university said the student’s post is being investigated for violations of the student conduct and honor code.

No disciplinary action has been taken against that student as of Tuesday night.

