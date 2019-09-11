First responders return to South Florida after relief efforts in the Bahamas

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have returned home after assisting the people in the Bahamas.

The first responders, 15 from each department, heard cheers and applause from loved ones as they landed at Port Everglades on Tuesday night.

They said they were impressed with the Bahamians’ resolve and their hopeful attitude toward the future after Hurricane Dorian destroyed their island nation.

“It’s a special moment. We’re privileged and honored to have the opportunity to go and be somewhat of a help to the people in the Bahamas. We couldn’t do enough. We wish we could do more,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Jai Rodriguez.

Residents said they were extremely grateful for the assistance the Miami-Dade and City of Miami Fire Rescue crews provided in search and rescue efforts over the past week.

The firefighters were dubbed the Task Force Two and each member was specifically trained to respond to natural disaster events.

“Every deployment is different. You’re always going to put your skills to work,” said Oliver Tassy with the City of Miami Fire Department. “Both teams worked together great, we made it through and we were able to help out the Bahamian community as best we could.”

While in the Bahamas, the team conducted several missions including target searches, securing and documenting hazardous areas and performing humanitarian relief efforts.

The firefighters also spent time working with World Central Kitchen and delivered food to distribution sites.

