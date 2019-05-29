Firefighters respond to gas leak in Hillsboro Beach

HILLSBORO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Firefighters conducted a gas burn-off after a gas leak was found in Hillsboro Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue along with Hazardous Material crews responded to a condo on the 1200 block of Hillsboro Miles on Wednesday morning and evacuated residents.

Firefighters determined that the gas leak was caused by a malfunctioning gas relief valve attached to an underground tank.

A safe and controlled gas release was conducted and residents in the area were able to return to their homes afterwards.

There were no injuries reported.

