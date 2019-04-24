Firefighters rescue man stuck inside elevator in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to a building to free a man stuck inside a freight elevator in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said the man was working on a remodeling project when the elevator got stuck between the first and fifth floors of the building near West Cypress Creek and North Andrews Way, Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were able to free the man by pulling him up using specialized equipment.

The rescue crew strapped a harness onto the worker and raised him out of the elevator shaft.

There were no landings on the floors where the worker got stuck, so firefighters had to lower themselves to the sixth floor to make the save.

The man was not injured.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.