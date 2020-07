WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother duck has been reunited with her ducklings after four of them fell down a drain near a condo in Wilton Manors.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to help pull the animals out on Friday.

The ducklings were eventually safely freed, and the mom, who was in distress, was soon reunited with her babies.

