Firefighters rescue dog after auto repair shop fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted at an auto repair shop in Pompano Beach.

The fire broke out at Mario & Son’s Tire & Auto Repair, located at 101 SW 5th St., overnight Friday.

Crews responded to the scene and put out the fire quickly as it was located near the fire station.

“They were able to do a quick knockdown, put the fire out very quick,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Steve Hudson.

“It was shocking news for me because it’s my only source of living right here,” said business owner Mario Natour.

Rescue crews said they found an unconscious dog when they arrived on the scene.

“There’s actually a neighborhood dog that comes over to the station,” said Hudson. “We found the dog in there, brought it out. We were able to revive it and the dog, basically, woke up and started walking off. We took him up to Coral Springs Animal Hospital for treatment.”

Natour said he is grateful to the firefighters for not only saving his livelihood, but his dog Charlie.

Hudson said further, “It was unconscious. We pulled it out, basically lifeless. A lot of our responders are trained in pet CPR, so we started administering oxygen and the dog did come back without chest compressions.”

“Honestly, there’s a lot of people who know Charlie more than they would know Mario,” said Natour. “Thank God he’s in stable condition. It’s very good, he’s doing great.”

Officials said the fire broke out in the back of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“My customers’ cars are OK, they have little smoke damage,” said Natour.

The city has deemed the building unsafe. No other structures were damaged in the fire.

“We’re asking all the people to pray for us and wish us the best of luck,” said Natour.

He said he is hoping to reopen the business in approximately two to three weeks.

Natour did not have insurance and has since set up a GoFundMe. If you would like to donate, click here.

