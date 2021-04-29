Firefighters put out flames at NE Miami-Dade home under construction

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a home under construction in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the unoccupied home along Northeast 22nd Avenue and 22nd Road at around 6:45 p.m., Wednesday.

A neighbor captured cellphone video of smoke billowing from the property.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

