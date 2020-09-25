Firefighters extinguish house fire in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a house fire in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs-Parkland firefighters responded to the home along Northwest 42nd Street and Rock Island Road at around 6 a.m., Friday.

Responding firefighters located flames coming from the attic.

The flames were extinguished but not before the garage sustained significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

The home has since been deemed unsafe.

