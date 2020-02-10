Firefighters extinguish flames inside North Miami Beach building

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach building has been left gutted after a fire broke out overnight.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast 11th Court and 161st Terrace just before 3:15 a.m., Monday.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the outside of the building was damaged.

According to the owner, the building was mainly used for storage.

