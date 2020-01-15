Firefighters respond to NW Miami-Dade refinery after oil tankers catch fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have brought a massive fire that erupted in Northwest Miami-Dade under control after several oil tankers caught fire.

At least 30 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to EMC Oil Corporation, located along Northwest 68th Street and 84th Avenue, just after 7 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where heavy black smoke and flames could be seen coming from one tanker.

Minutes later, the fire could be seen engulfing several other oil tankers in the lot.

“These types of fires are extremely challenging in many different ways, but again because of the intensity [and] the product,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kristen Miller.

Whirls of flames were also spotted at the refinery.

“We had multiple explosions during firefighting, which made us have to attack the fire from a little bit further back. We used our ladder units and also, like I said, our foam truck to be able to get in and penetrate the fire,” said Miller.

Just before 8:30 a.m., MDFR officials said the fire was under control.

Smoke coming from the fire could be seen from miles away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

