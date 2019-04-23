Firefighters extinguish brush fire in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have managed to put out a brush fire after isolating to a small corner of the Sandy Ridge Sanctuary property in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control with the use of a back burning technique where they burn vegetation away to remove fuel from the fire in an effort to protect surrounding structures.

***ROADS CLOSED*** Roads closed between 40th Street and Riverside Drive, and 8800 block of NW 40th Street due to a brushfire. pic.twitter.com/G31eajXCIb — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) April 23, 2019

“We’ve had several fires in the park over the years, so this type of fire is natural. It will survive. It will come back,” said Coral Springs Fire Rescue Chief Mike Moser. “Obviously, we don’t want fires in here too often, but once in a while, a fire in here won’t hurt the vegetation.”

Florida Forest Service officials told 7News the blaze was approximately an eight-acre fire.

Although smoke spread to homes in the area, officials said no structures were under threat from the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area. Residents with respiratory issues downwind from the fire and heavy smoke were also advised to stay indoors.

“Heard all this noise and fire trucks and everything coming so had to wake up to see what was going on, and I see smoke everywhere,” said resident Jeff Smith.

Traffic had previously been blocked off at Northwest 40th Street between Northwest 88th Avenue and Riverside Drive.

