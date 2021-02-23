Firefighters extinguish box truck fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a box truck fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the 2500 block of Northwest Fourth Street, Monday.

A box truck went up in flames and spread to a nearby building.

Firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

