Firefighters battle flames inside Coral Springs home

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish flames that broke out inside a home in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 121st Lane and 10th Avenue just after 11:30 a.m., Thursday.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage of the home, rescue officials said.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department working a structure fire at 1034 NW 121st Lane. Fire is contained at this time but not yet fully extinguished. #sflbreaking pic.twitter.com/G34PC5U2ho — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) November 7, 2019

No injuries were reported due to the house being unoccupied when the flames broke out.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.