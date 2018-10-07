FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a Popeyes restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, causing extensive damage.

The blaze sparked inside the fast food restaurant located near Northwest 13th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard, Sunday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews went inside and put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

The interior of the business sustained heavy damage. The restaurant is closed indefinitely.

