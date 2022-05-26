SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are working to contain a brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out near Southwest 127th Avenue and Southwest 128th Street, Thursday morning.

Several units responded to the scene.

Traffic delays in the area are expected.

The fire covers approximately 15 acres, according to Florida Forest Service.

It remains unclear if any nearby structures are affected.

