Fire rescue crew helps lay down grass for family after man transported to hospital

(WSVN) - Firefighters and paramedics responded to a homeowner suffering a heart attack while laying down new grass and, after they transported the man to the hospital, they returned to the home to help finish the job.

According to Fox 13, Gene Work of Pasco County was laying down new sod in his yard when, his wife Melissa Work said, he began to experience heart attack symptoms.

“We had just received our last 4 palettes and were going to finish it,” Melissa wrote in a Facebook post. “It’s been my husband’s biggest stress as our HOA date to fine us a huge amount was getting closer.”

Work continued begging his wife to put the sod down so it wouldn’t go to waste, so Melissa said her brother-in-law continued working on the yard.

“It’s ALL he kept asking about literally during a massive heart attack,” wrote Melissa. “I calmed him and kept saying ‘Jesus will help us. It’s ok. Jesus will figure this out babe.'”

Once Pasco County Fire and Rescue left the scene, the same emergency crew that left the scene returned to help finish laying down the grass.

“They simply saw someone in need, something in need and did this for us. This wasn’t in their job description,” Melissa wrote. “We have no words. Just sobbing.”

Pasco County Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook,”We believe in helping the community whenever we are needed.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.