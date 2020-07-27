Fire crews battle boat fire along Miami River

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire crews battled a boat blaze in Miami Monday.

Cell phone video showed flames and smoke billowing from the burning vessel on the Miami River near Northwest South River Drive and Seventh Avenue in the afternoon.

Two people aboard at the time managed to jump safely back onto land.

Firefighters had to strap the ship in place to keep it from floating down the river and possibly setting other boats on fire.

They quickly extinguished the flames with foam.

No one was hurt.

