Fire breaks out on roof of Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A fire has broken out on the roof of the Aventura Mall.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the mall along the 19000 block of Biscayne Boulevard at around 8 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out on the roof of Tap 42 at the food court.

James Felgate, who is visiting his daughter from Connecticut, was eating at the restaurant when the fire sparked.

“So, we were having dinner at Tap 42 and all of the sudden, all of the alarms started going off,” he said. “We started to see smoke kind of pouring off from the side of the building, so we had to pack up and leave the restaurant.”

Felgate then went to the nearby parking garage and spotted fire pouring from an air conditioning unit on the roof, he said.

Videos posted to social media showed smoke billowing from the scene, and firefighters battling the blaze.

City officials said the mall remains open for business.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

