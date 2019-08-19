Final preps across Miami-Dade schools ahead of start of classes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Sunday may have been the last day of summer for students in Miami-Dade County, but there was still plenty of work to be done, as school officials made final preparations to ensure a smooth start to the year, while parents and students grabbed last-minute supplies.

Style Saves is making sure students have what they need to walk into class confident on Monday.

The lines were long at Mana Wynwood on Sunday as about 7,500 students got a chance to pick up the must-haves for their return to class.

“We got backpacks, we got belts, we got supplies,” said Mabel Borrero, who came to the giveaway with her children.

Style Saves offered pajamas, backpacks, books and other supplies, while also giving children a chance to show off their art skills and get done up for the big day.

“We really service all of the kids that are coming from all of the homeless shelters, all the migrant camps, all the foster care groups, all the way from South Miami to Palm Beach,” said Rachael Saiger with Style Saves.

Borrero said all these essentials are covered.

“It’s very important for these events to exist, because all the community comes together, and they get to experience one another and their different cultures,” she said.

Excited about the 1st day of school & the reawakening of the sleeping giant from its summer nap. Tomorrow, we’ll be welcoming 355K children & 20K teachers @MDCPS. Parents, please speak to your children about respect, responsibility & the importance of #SeeSomethingSaySomething. pic.twitter.com/ZRsMOltVhB — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) August 18, 2019

While students got supplies, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho helped with final preparations before the first bells ring. He toured several campuses this weekend that have undergone multimillion-dollar improvements.

“This year, 130 new educational programs, anything from computer science, computer coding, robotics, engineering, artificial intelligence,” said Carvalho, “and music and visual arts programs across the entire district.”

Those upgrades are focused on student safety and better educational programs.

“Every single kid ought to learn in a clean, new environment with brand-new technology,” said Carvalho. “One important feature, quite frankly, is the improved safety and security in all schools.”

Cutler Bay Middle School received almost $15 million to build a new media center, the Criminal Justice & Forensic Science Academy, and the Ocean Academy of Science and Technology.

Carvalho ended his tour Sunday night at iPrep Academy in Miami, where he also serves as principal.

“The highest performing elementary school in the South Florida community,” he said. “Beyond the color, the sound, the fantastic teaching, there are some new technological features, new devices for students.”

M-DCPS will be welcoming back about 355,000 students and more than 20,000 teachers on Monday morning. Officials reminded drivers to be mindful of school zones, buses and bus stops with children out and about.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.