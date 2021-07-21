MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight broke out on a plane at Miami International Airport.

The fight broke out on a Frontier Airlines flight arriving in Miami from Philadelphia, Sunday night.

According to a passenger who recorded the fight, a passenger was upset that a person in front of him was taking too long to collect his bags.

A white passenger then reportedly used a racial slur and punched a Black passenger.

The white passenger eventually left.

Miami Police said the Black passenger chose not to press charges.

