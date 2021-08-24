NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person died and two people had to be taken to the hospital after a fiery crash in North Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near the Golden Glades Interchange, just after 5:10 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a silver Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on the northbound express lanes when they collided with a Subaru SUV. The Subaru then fell over the ramp.

The car fell approximately 50 to 60 feet onto its roof before it caught fire, according to officials.

The driver of the Subaru died on the scene.

A passenger in the Subaru and the accused wrong-way driver were both transported to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the flames. Only the metal chassis of the Subaru remained.

The northbound lanes of the express lanes were shut down but have since reopened.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

