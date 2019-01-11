Fiery crash in North Miami leaves 1 injured

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash that split a car in two in North Miami.

It happened at around 5 a.m., Friday, along Northwest 135th Street and 17th Avenue.

According to officials, this was a single vehicle crash. The car split in half after slamming into a tree and then burst into flames.

Witnesses who live nearby said the man was trapped inside one of the halves and rushed to the scene to help pull him out of the burning car.

“I went back to get the water hose, and get my fire extinguisher and gave it to the police,” said one man. “We stopped the fire from going more and the guy was able to escape.”

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

“They was trying to get the guy out, they didn’t know if he was still alive and then all of a sudden he just got up and started to move,” said another witness. “He was on fire and he got out of the car, and he was screaming – he fell across the fence. He’s still alive. It’s amazing!”

Northwest 135th Street remains shut down as crews work to clean up debris and tow the car away.

