FHP releases video of trooper chasing down driver who hit cruiser

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dashcam video showing the chase between a trooper and a driver accused of intentionally hitting her car.

Video of the April 24 incident shows trooper Vanessa Franceschi making a traffic stop when a driver hit her.

Detectives said the crash was intentional.

Franceschi is seen chasing the driver in a white Honda Civic down the Florida Turnpike. The driver leads her off the highway before taking her back on.

Franceschi was ultimately able to perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or a PIT maneuver, and stopped the car.

Other troopers could be seen swarming the vehicle and arresting Raumel Quntero.

Franceschi sustained minor injuries during the crash.

Quntero has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.