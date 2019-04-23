FHP investigates multi-vehicle crash involving officer in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday where several vehicles could be seen along the eastbound ramp near the Dolphin Expressway.

The officer was not hurt in the crash.

It remains unclear if the other victims involved sustained any injuries.

The ramp to Interstate 95 northbound was shut down but has since reopened.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.