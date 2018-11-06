Felix Varela High security guard accused of dealing drugs

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard has been arrested after police said he dealt drugs near a South Florida school.

Jamie Green appeared in court, Tuesday, facing multiple counts of cocaine and marijuana dealing.

Police said the 43-year-old was dealing drugs near Felix Varela High School while class was in session.

An investigation is underway to determine if he ever sold drugs directly to students.

