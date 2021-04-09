FDOH reports over 7K new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,968 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,111,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,121 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 62 deaths.

There are now 457,918 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 221,623 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 135,324, and 6,600 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.51%.

Health officials reported 86,706 hospital admissions statewide.

