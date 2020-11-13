FDOH reports over 6,900 COVID-19 cases on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 870,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,445 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 870,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,933 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 73 deaths.

There are now 199,072 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 93,514 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 57,361 and 2,744 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 51,542 hospital admissions statewide.

