FDOH reports over 4K new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.87 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 30,065 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,872,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,151 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 159 deaths.

There are now 403,259 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 190,364 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 117,842, and 5,698 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.82%.

Health officials reported 77,904 hospital admissions statewide.

