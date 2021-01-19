FDOH reports 9,816 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,589,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 24,436 deaths.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,589,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,816 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 162 deaths.

There are now 347,965 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 160,514 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 98,692, and 4,993 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 68,478 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

