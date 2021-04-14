FDLE cancels Missing Child Alert after 13-year-old found safe

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled a Missing Child Alert after a 13-year-old missing out of Leon County was found safe.

Nevaeh Keyon was last seen along the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Tallahassee, Tuesday.

The Florida Missing Child Alert that was activated on 04/14/2021 for NEVAEH KENYON has been canceled. The child is safe. If you would like further information, please call the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-5800. Thank you for sharing! https://t.co/19JOFOakn8 — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 15, 2021

On Thursday morning, FDLE officials said Keyon was found safe.

