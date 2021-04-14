FDLE cancels Missing Child Alert after 13-year-old found safe

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled a Missing Child Alert after a 13-year-old missing out of Leon County was found safe.

Nevaeh Keyon was last seen along the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Tallahassee, Tuesday.

On Thursday morning, FDLE officials said Keyon was found safe.

 

