FBI searching for woman who robbed two Broward banks just minutes apart

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are looking for a woman who robbed two banks in Broward County in one day.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released photographs from two bank branches, showing the same woman demanding money from bank employees.

Investigators said the woman first held up a SunTrust Bank branch in Fort Lauderdale, at 6260 Powerline Road, around 1:40 p.m.

Just 35 minutes later, the suspect entered a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 2525 N. Dixie Hwy in Wilton Manors.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, black sneakers and a white baseball cap with the letters “NY” embroidered on the front.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000, or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

Robbery of a SunTrust Bank branch at 6260 Powerline Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Call FBI (754) 703-2000 is you have information. pic.twitter.com/BIzs99XwVJ — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) May 15, 2018

Robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 2525 N Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors, FL. Call FBI (754) 703-2000 if you have information. pic.twitter.com/ldoBXVdMcQ — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) May 15, 2018

