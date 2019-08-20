Father struck in the head by stranger in Miami Beach because of his T-shirt

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested and faces charges after he allegedly attacked a father in Miami Beach because of the T-shirt he was wearing.

A family night out for Ryan Jackson and his family took a terrifying turn when he was approached by his attacker because of a T-shirt he was wearing Friday evening.

“We were just strolling because it was like 7:30 p.m. at night,” said Jackson. “Everybody’s out having a good time, and all of a sudden, this guy comes out of nowhere.”

Jackson, along with his wife and 9-month-old daughter, walked near Lincoln Road and Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate their return to Florida when, they said, a man punched him in the back of the head.

“Once he hit me, I fought back because, you know, my wife was there and my baby was there,” said Jackson. “I had no idea what his intentions were.”

Jackson said the attack was unprovoked, and the attack was sparked by his T-shirt, which was a Father’s Day gift from his son.

“He said something like, ‘you’re a child abuser,'” said Jackson, “and at that point, my wife was like, ‘Hey Ryan, come on. Let’s get away.'”

Following the fight, the family found refuge in a LuLu Lemon store and asked the store’s employees for help.

“They were awesome,” said Jackson. “We told them what happened, and they said, ‘OK, just calm down. Do you need anything?’ And immediately called the cops.”

Officers arrived and apprehended the attacker, who was later identified as 29-year-old Gerard Gaitar.

He was arrested and has made an appearance in court. He faces one charge of battery.

The Jackson family said they just hope it does not happen again.

“Definitely don’t want what happened to me to happen to anybody else, especially with a baby,” said Jackson.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.