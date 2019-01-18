Father of South Florida student plans on suing M-DCPS after security guard attacks his son

MIAMI (WSVN) - After his son was attacked by a school security guard, a father has announced plans to sue the Miami-Dade Public Schools system.

Jeffrey Williams’ 14-year-old son attended Miami Norland Senior High School when security guard Torien Austin allegedly body slammed and punched the student multiple times.

Austin was fired from the school system and arrested on charges of child abuse in December.

Holding a press conference on Friday morning, Williams announced that he will sue M-DCPS alleging that they did not do enough to protect his son.

Williams explained that his son was in trouble for selling snacks on school grounds.

“I send my child to school,” said the father. “I trust the school to take care of him and protect him, and if there’s an issue with him, I expect the school to call me and not take matters into their own hands to be physical with him. I can’t believe that he had to endure that. I feel terrible that he had to endure that, and as his father, it’s my job to protect him. I feel like my son was violated, and I am deeply disturbed.”

Austin’s arraignment was scheduled for Friday, but it was moved to Jan. 25.

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools System told 7News they will release a statement later in the day.

