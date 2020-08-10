Father kills self after fatally shooting 11-year-old daughter in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a father shot and killed his daughter before he turned the gun on himself in Davie.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a home in the area of Southwest 18th Court and 145th Avenue just before 9 a.m., Monday.

Officials said it appears the father shot his 11-year-old child before turning the gun on himself.

The girl was pronounced deceased at the scene, with her body removed from the home hours later. The father was transported to Broward Medical Center where he later died.

“We have an 11-year-old child who is deceased and a man in his 40s, who is the child’s father, who is also deceased,” said Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone. “While we were speaking to the mother, we were told that the child has a debilitating terminal illness, which is a possibility of why this tragic incident occurred.”

The mother of the child, who was making breakfast at the time, was not injured.

“When police arrived, they had spoken to a female who had heard gunshots coming from one of the rooms,” Leone said.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where multiple police vehicles could be seen outside of the home.

Police said the 11-year-old was the only child inside the household. The nature of the child’s diagnosis is unknown.

Police have not released the names of the victims or the family’s name.

