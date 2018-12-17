Father fatally struck by stray bullet at holiday party in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday party turned deadly after a man was struck by a stray bullet.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a home along Southwest 71st Street and 159th Place, just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

Forty-year-old Yemil Arguelles was discovered by guests in the home’s backyard after he was struck by a mystery bullet.

“This young man and his wife went to a Christmas party with family and friends, and shortly thereafter, he was seen clutching his chest and fighting for his life,” MDPD Detective Chris Thomas said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the father of four to Kendall Regional Medical where he succumbed to his injuries.

“He’s married, he’s got children, and for him to be innocently sitting down at a party or standing,” Thomas said, “associating with family members and then all of the sudden he’s fighting for his life because of a gunshot, a bullet, then that’s definitely disheartening.”

Officials do not believe the bullet came from anybody at the party.

“The Homicide Bureau’s investigation has so far revealed that no one on scene was responsible for this shooting,” Thomas said. “They’re investigating all possibilities right now. They’re canvassing. They’re doing their door-to-door, their knock and talks. They’re trying to determine exactly where this came from so that they can actually bring justice for this family.”

Family and friends of Arguelles gathered at his home to grieve on Monday.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

