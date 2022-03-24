MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, authorities said, was rescued off the Florida Keys while on a wind surfboard is a cancer survivor who was fleeing Cuba, according to his family in South Florida.

Pictures shared by the U.S. Coast Guard captured the windsurfer as he floated toward the Florida Straits.

Investigators said he was spotted about 15 miles south of Islamorada on Wednesday.

When a Coast Guard crew reached the windsurfer, rescuers said, he was wearing a life jacket and a backpack. He was also holding a GPS device in one hand and a cellphone in the other.

“He was showing symptoms of dehydration, fatigue; he was very weak,” said USCG Petty Officer Martin McAdams.

Dunia Rodriguez, the windsurfer’s cousin, identified him as Elian Lopez and said he is a diving instructor who began his journey from Cuba on Tuesday.

“He basically left, and only his wife and his daughter knew about it, and they expected him to arrive before night of the next day,” she said. “He had the expectation that he was going to make it.”

Family members said Lopez left from Matanzas, kissing his wife and daughter goodbye as he risked his life for freedom.

Lopez’s loved ones said he has cancer and is in urgent need of medication, and that was one of the reasons he made this desperate voyage.

Now his family is pleading with the U.S. government to allow him to say, claiming that if he is sent back to Cuba, he will be left there to die.

“We just want him to not be taken back to Cuba due to his medical condition,” said Rodriguez.

Lopez’s family members have started a petition on Change.org to help prevent his deportation. For more information, click here.

