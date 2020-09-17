Family seeks public’s help in finding driver who killed son, injured girl in hit and run

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Relatives who lost a loved one in a horrific hit and run in Southwest Miami-Dade are hoping someone will come forward to help police find the reckless driver.

Police said Devin Borders was riding his motorcycle along Southwest 127th Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A man driving in the opposite direction slammed into Borders’ bike while making a turn on 282nd Street.

The driver, police said, jumped out of the car and ran, leaving Borders and his passenger, Jada Perry, without stopping to help.

“He was my only brother and I’m going to miss him,” said Borders’ sister.

Borders’ family said he was an experienced rider and had just graduated high school.

Borders wanted to become a mechanic.

“I’m just asking, if anyone knows something, please, say something,” said Borders’ mother Fredrica Byrd.

“Those were some babies he hit, and they’re from the community,” said one woman. “I always see him riding his dirt bike.”

“You left someone here to die,” said Borders’ step mother, Katrina Martin. “You didn’t stop to render aid or even ask if they were OK.”

Perry was badly injured, but she survived. She’s still recovering in the hospital.

Police said they have the car involved, but they are still working to pinpoint who was behind the wheel.

“We are researching all the titles, it’s been through multiple owners, and we are currently following up on the leads we are receiving,” said a representative for the police.

“To that driver, I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in because my baby is in a better place,” said Byrd.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.