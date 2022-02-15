MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is making a painful plea after their loved one was struck and killed in the street.

They’re asking for help from the public to track down the dangerous driver who killed the 67-year-old.

Surveillance video captured the moment a hit-and-run driver struck Ignacio Pablo Millan Arteaga just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 1.

He was riding his tricycle on Northwest 30th Avenue when he was struck by a gray, four-door sedan that was traveling west on Northwest 32nd Street.

The driver did not stop.

On Tuesday, his family and officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department asked for help in finding his killer.

Arteaga’s granddaughter, Eliani Rodriguez, said it has been a difficult time for the family.

“Every day we are already missing him,” said Arteaga’s grandson-in-law, Alejandro Capote.

“It’s a possibility that the driver does not know that they made contact with the bicyclist,” said MDPD detective Michael Quinones, “so we’re asking for the family to please, if you have any damage on the side of your vehicle, whether you know or not know what happened to it, please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department.”

“Anything that happens now forward won’t bring our grandfather back, but we are thinking about other families as well,” said Capote. “This could happen to anybody.”

The victim’s family said Arteaga rode his tricycle often but never felt he was in danger.

“If a neighbor needs something to be fixed or something to be installed or whatever, he was always going there and helping them, so basically that was the purpose of the tricycle,” said Capote. “we know for sure he would never use the tricycle at night or going fast or something like that.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.