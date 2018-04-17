Family of teen killed in FHP crash speaks out

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a 17-year-old is speaking out after he was struck and killed by a Florida Highway Patrol officer while riding his bicycle.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Angel Lopez was riding his bike across the street when FHP Trooper Aliek Sierra, who was heading westbound on Killian Parkway, stuck and killed him.

“I guess every parent wants their kid to be just like them,” Angel’s father, Norberto Lopez, said. “But from my experience with him, I wanted to be like him.”

A surveillance camera from a nearby restaurant captured Friday night’s crash along Killian Parkway and Southwest 108th Avenue around 9 p.m.

The family’s attorney says they are conducting their own investigation into what happened.

“We’re going to do our own on our end to make sure that every ‘i’ is dotted and every ‘t’ is crossed,” family attorney Josiah Graham said. “And we’re going to get to the bottom of every thing that happened.”

