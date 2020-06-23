Family of residents at Miami assisted living facility visit in drive-thru caravan

MIAMI (WSVN) - Family members of residents at an assisted living facility in Miami visited their loved ones for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began without leaving their vehicles.

People could be seen waving from their vehicles to their loved ones at Miami Jewish Health, Tuesday.

“We have seen her through a window, so I have seen her a little bit, but this is the first time in person in three and a half months,” Jeffrey Arrinson, who was visiting his mother, said.

When the virus shut down visitation to the facilities in March, family members were forced to visit their loved ones through windows, through FaceTime and other creative means.

Housing over 700 residents, Miami Jewish Health scheduled the drive-through visits for residents to see their family in person for the first time in months.

“This is a very, very touching and moving moment, particularly for families who have not been able to see their loved ones, albeit in a 10-minute visit, but I think that’s clearly more than they’ve had before,” Dr. Shaun Corbett, of Miami Jewish Health, said. “These are unprecedented times, but I think this is a very moving and touching moment for all.”

Although the family members were allowed to see their families, they did so while adhering to several precautions the health system put in place.

“We take that part very, very seriously,” Corbett said. “We’ve done a lot of work to do our best to keep the virus away from our residents that we protect here.”

Ahead of the visit, workers made sure arriving visitors had their temperature checked, despite them remaining in their vehicles.

“It’s been extremely emotional and very difficult to give up the opportunity to be with our family, but at the same time, we know how important it is to keep them healthy and protect them,” Scott Weisburd said.

“At least we could give her virtual kisses and virtual hugs,” Irene Weisburd said. “It’s better than nothing, so we’re very, very happy to make her happy today, and she made us very happy.”

For some, like the Weinburg family, it has been over 100 days since they have seen their mother and grandmother.

“It’s been amazing just to see her, know that she’s doing well,” Randy Weinburg said. “We know she’s been taken care of and really appreciative for everybody and what they’ve done.”

