Family of mother trampled at Wellington football game shooting describe scene

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida mother was trampled and badly injured in the chaos after gunfire broke out at a Wellington high school football game.

Family, friends and classmates at the Palm Beach Central High School football game fled in a panic when bullets began to fly, Saturday.

Two people were shot and a mother, 55-year-old Kimberly Briard, was trampled as people ran for their lives.

Briard was knocked to the ground and remains in the hospital, Monday. The family said Briard may need to have her hip replaced.

“It was a wall of people all in panic mode,” said the victim’s husband, Bill Briard. “Almost literally running for their lives.”

Briard was at the game to see her daughter Karli Briard cheer.

“Everyone was trampling over each other, pushing each other trying to get out of there as fast as they could,” said the victim’s daughter.

Her husband helped her up after the fall, and even with a fractured hip, Briard’s only thought was to get to her daughter.

“It’s amazing what a little adrenaline will do to you, especially when you’re looking for your daughter,” said the victim’s husband.

Her daughter said she was distraught when she saw her mother in the ambulance. “I thought she got shot, to be honest,” she said.

Less than 48 hours after the shooting, the school district announced new security measures for the rest of this year’s football season.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.