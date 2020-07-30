Family of 7-year-old killed in NW Miami-Dade shooting makes plea

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a 7-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade has made a plea for information that will help lead to her shooter.

South Florida community members, along with Alana Washington’s family, gathered near the family’s home in the area of Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue, Thursday.

“It’s not fair that I have to go through this because she was 7, and she was trying to get in the door while they were shooting,” Shanlauie Drayton, Alana’s mother, said. ​

Community members said they will not rest until Alana’s shooter is found, citing they are fed up with gun violence throughout their community. No arrests have been made in the shooting as of Thursday afternoon.

“I still love you in spite of,” Drayton said. “They say love all God’s children, so I love you in spite of. That’s all I ask: is that you turn yourself in. I do pray that God lay something on your heart for you to turn yourself in.”

Members of the community helped lead the family’s plea through prayer.

“All God’s children will say ‘Amen.’ All God’s children will say ‘Amen,'” one community leader said.

“Father, we even pray for a troubled heart, a troubled mind to those involved in this senseless act of violence,” a second community leader said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, a Miami-Dade County Public Schools board member, hopes the plea will help bring justice.

“She was our baby, our precious baby,” she said. “I should not be here, not for this. I should not be here for this.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $55,000 reward.

