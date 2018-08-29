Family mourns death of Homestead teen involved in multi-vehicle crash

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is mourning the tragic loss of a teenager killed in a multi-vehicle crash.

Fifteen-year-old Shandel Enrique Mio died at the scene after he was involved in a wreck on his way to Homestead Senior High with a friend, Tuesday morning.

His friend, also a student at Homestead, and three others were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted that morning, “Prayers go out to the families of the high school students involved in this morning’s tragic accident.”

Mio’s family members said he was a kind person who loved acting and had aspirations to be an architect.

“I love him. He is a wonderful person,” his sister Claudia Mio said.

“He was a nice kid, very independent, very happy, liked to joke around,” said family friend Teddy Cubillos. “That’s the type of kid he was. We’re not prepared for this, so I ask the public to please donate to the GoFundMe account, which we’ll be providing — anything that can help us and the family to try to cover the funeral expenses.”

Mio’s father and a sibling are in Peru, so in addition to raising funds for the funeral expenses, they’re trying to raise money to bring them to the funeral.

