Family makes public to plea in search for hit-and-run driver who hit man on scooter

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Family members of 60-year-old Jesus Cruz came forward Wednesday to describe the pain of losing their loved one.

“I can’t believe this has happened,” said daughter-in-law Lorena Fourcoy.

“It’s like frustration with hurt mixed altogether,” said son Yoandi Fourcoy.

Cruz was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident while riding his scooter home from work in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 111 Avenue in West Miami-Dade, May 7.

“This could have just been a simple accident, and now they are left with a tragedy,” said Frank Armendariz of the Miami-Dade Police Department. “He was struck from behind. This particular crash is unique to itself because the scooter stayed up, wedged on the vehicle until the vehicle stopped.”

Detectives believe the car that hit Cruz was a four-door white or cream-colored sedan with a sunroof and front-end damage.

Upon reviewing surveillance video, detectives said both the driver and another witness stopped and got out of their cars to look at Cruz in the street. However, no one called police, and no one stayed at the scene.

“That individual went around to the eastbound lanes of traffic and fled westbound,” Armendariz said. “But that individual did get out of the vehicle and then looked at the victim on the ground — showed some hand gestures — and then got back in the vehicle and left.”

After days with no answers, family members are now begging for anyone with information to come forward.

“Please, call the police. Call Crime Stoppers. Help, help us,” Lorena said.

“At the very least, you will be comforting a family that can lead to finding out the individual who was driving a vehicle. You will be providing some comfort to the family,” Armendariz said.

Police said since the driver left the scene, the charges they may face have now been escalated.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.