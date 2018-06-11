Family in mourning after child killed, 2 others hurt in West Palm Beach fire

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is mourning the death of a 7-year-old girl who was killed in a mobile home fire in West Palm Beach.

The uncle of 7-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez remembers his niece as a loving young girl.

“She was very sweet. She was always saying that she loved me and everything like that,” Josue Guifarro said.

Elizabeth was home with her father and two siblings when the flames broke out Sunday morning. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor rushed over to the home and tried to wake the sleeping father and his children. The two tried to get everyone out of the home, but Elizabeth perished in the blaze.

“I gave him a hug, cried with him as well,” Guifarro said.

Elizabeth’s two siblings, ages 8 and 9, made it out of the home and were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s burn center.

“Pretty much the entire family can’t believe what has happened, and we’re just at a loss for words. It’s like we don’t believe what’s going on,” said Evelyn Alymeda, a cousin to the family.

While the family mourns the loss of Elizabeth, they are now praying for the recovery of her two siblings.

“Shocking to see the fire and not be able to help. That was the saddest part,” a neighbor said.

“Anything would help them. Especially prayers,” Alymeda said.

Investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.