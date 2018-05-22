Family, friends greet Miami firefighter released from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida firefighter has been released from the hospital after getting injured while responding to a deadly crash.

Miami firefighter Javier Corrales is back at home recovering after he was discharged from the Ryder Trauma Center, Tuesday.

His injuries stemmed from a deadly crash involving a City of Miami Fire vehicle that took place on Saturday, just before 2 a.m.

Corrales and another firefighter were helping a driver out of their vehicle along Interstate 95 near 62nd Street when an SUV driving by lost control before hitting a fire truck and then the two first responders.

A student at Christopher Columbus High School was killed in the crash.

7News crews were there as Corrales was greeted by family and friends after he was released from the hospital, Tuesday afternoon.

Corrales said he doesn’t remember anything about the crash. He only remembered arriving to the crash scene and then waking up in the trauma center.

He believes he wouldn’t have made it without the help from the fire department.

“The support that I have, obviously, first from my family, my wife, she’s been here with me from the beginning, and then from all the guys,” Corrales said as he got emotional. “This fire department is the best. Just watching the guys come and being there for me, there’s nothing like the brotherhood that this fire department has. There’s nothing like it.”

