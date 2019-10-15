Endangered ape with sand, pebbles in stomach undergoes surgery at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Siamang underwent surgery at Zoo Miami to remove sand and pebbles from its stomach.

Sia, a 29-year-old endangered ape, went into surgery to remove the objects, Tuesday.

Through the zoo’s “One Health” initiative, a team of doctors and vets worked together to solve the endangered ape’s digestive problem.

Zoo officials said the surgery was a success.

The Siamang is recovering and will soon return to its exhibit.

